AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $145.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.52. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

