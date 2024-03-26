Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded up $4.54 on Tuesday, hitting $287.00. 79,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,386. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

