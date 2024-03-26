Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,561,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,319 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $360,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $151.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,997,984. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.28 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

View Our Latest Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.