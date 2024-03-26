Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,001,233. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 986.99 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,414.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.