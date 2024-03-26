Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 254 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after buying an additional 1,077,724 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $150,701,000 after buying an additional 181,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $134,902,000 after buying an additional 190,769 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.34. 498,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

