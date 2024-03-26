Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,658,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,997,000 after acquiring an additional 387,179 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $13,782,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333,824 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 294,344 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 155,030 shares during the period.

FDVV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 47,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

