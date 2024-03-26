Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 229,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,692. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, Director Dirk Kersten purchased 1,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at $112,293,877.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,292 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $58,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kersten purchased 1,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,293,877.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,165,394 shares of company stock valued at $49,837,369 over the last quarter. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,543,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,375,000 after acquiring an additional 702,966 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 407,699 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,457,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 515,079 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

