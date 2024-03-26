Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO remained flat at $20.97 on Tuesday. 76,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,906. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

