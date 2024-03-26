Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.12% of Dollar General worth $35,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.28.

NYSE DG traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.15. The company had a trading volume of 245,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,792. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

