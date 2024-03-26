Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,135.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.59.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $963.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,787. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The company has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $956.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $877.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,226 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,869. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

