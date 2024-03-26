Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.36. 1,396,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,434,744. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.27. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Johnson Rice lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

