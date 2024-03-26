Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WGO

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 34,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.43. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,044,000 after acquiring an additional 161,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.