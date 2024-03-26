Camtek’s (CAMT) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $102.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Camtek Stock Performance

CAMT stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. 153,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,180. Camtek has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Camtek by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Camtek by 5,643.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 56,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

