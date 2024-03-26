Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Bitfarms Trading Down 2.6 %

BITF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,113,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,457,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $745.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. The business had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bitfarms by 240.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bitfarms by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,179,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 599,506 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bitfarms by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,126,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 677,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,721,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 305,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

