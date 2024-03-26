Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on V. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.29.

Visa Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of V traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.30. 1,385,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,998. Visa has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $516.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710,188 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,015,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,648,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,334 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

