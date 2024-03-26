Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

IR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 114,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,972. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.