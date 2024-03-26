Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $551.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $565.12 and its 200 day moving average is $537.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

