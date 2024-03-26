Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Xcel Energy by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 358,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

