Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 88,720 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,720 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 143,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 56,707 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.