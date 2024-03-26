Reinhart Partners LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 48,876 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.23% of Allison Transmission worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 77,402 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 307,322 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 217,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 110,722 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $79.72.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

