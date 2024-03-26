Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Boosted by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,548 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $72.36.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

