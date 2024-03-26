Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $33.09 Million Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $33,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $18,272,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,876,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GXO opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

