Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $925.00 to $1,300.00. The stock had previously closed at $1,042.79, but opened at $1,087.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $1,079.41, with a volume of 1,419,310 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.23.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 81.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $792.10 and a 200 day moving average of $459.31.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

