Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE PBT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,821. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.60.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
