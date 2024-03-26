Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PBT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,821. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

