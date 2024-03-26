DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $54.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as high as $49.27 and last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 1644318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DKNG. BNP Paribas cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 55.92% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,759 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

