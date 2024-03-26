Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $11.07. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 9,525,753 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STOK. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,981 shares in the company, valued at $97,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,615 shares of company stock valued at $212,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 976.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 1,262,126 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,011,000.

The firm has a market cap of $505.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

