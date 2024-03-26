Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $125.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $121.98. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

