Reinhart Partners LLC. Buys 196,303 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,464,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,303 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin makes up about 2.1% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $46,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALEX opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALEX. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

