Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $280.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.39 and its 200-day moving average is $280.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.