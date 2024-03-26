Sintx Technologies (SINT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th.

Sintx Technologies Trading Down 45.9 %

NASDAQ SINT opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Sintx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sintx Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.