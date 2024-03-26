VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Posts Earnings Results

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 7,185.73% and a negative net margin of 5,201.69%.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

NYSE VNRX opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of VolitionRx worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

See Also

