Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

CHMI stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.92.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 69.00% and a positive return on equity of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 203,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 69,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $5.50) on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

