9,225 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Bought by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $123.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $124.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

