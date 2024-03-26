Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mastech Digital (MHH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN: MHH) recently:

3/23/2024 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Mastech Digital stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. 593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,762. The company has a market capitalization of $101.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $12.38.

Get Mastech Digital Inc alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 95.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Recommended Stories

