Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mastech Digital (MHH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN: MHH) recently:
- 3/23/2024 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Mastech Digital stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. 593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,762. The company has a market capitalization of $101.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $12.38.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
