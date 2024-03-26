QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,738 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The company has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

