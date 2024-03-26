Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 42.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTES has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gates Industrial news, CEO Ivo Jurek purchased 20,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,002.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,273.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE GTES traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 103,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,333. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

