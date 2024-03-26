Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $74.13. 52,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,256. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,804.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,892 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

