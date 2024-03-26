Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.81. The stock had a trading volume of 50,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

