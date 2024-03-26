Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,121,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after buying an additional 978,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HLI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.14. 28,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.85. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

