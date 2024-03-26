ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE EGP traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $177.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.34 and its 200 day moving average is $175.30. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.75 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 115.19%.

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Mizuho cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.83.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

