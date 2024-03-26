Bill Few Associates Inc. Invests $205,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. owned 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,760,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,405. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

