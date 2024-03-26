Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,483 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert C. Buie acquired 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.52 per share, for a total transaction of $64,714.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 407,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,932.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Herbert C. Buie purchased 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.52 per share, for a total transaction of $64,714.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 407,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,932.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 14,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $450,932.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,982.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,217. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $858.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

