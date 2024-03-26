International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

International Paper Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 412,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

