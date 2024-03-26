ZRC Wealth Management LLC Buys 273 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,720,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

