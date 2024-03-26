Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

