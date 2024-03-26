ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Tops $359.68 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, ICON has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $359.68 million and approximately $85.08 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 986,186,006 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 986,157,470.028745. The last known price of ICON is 0.35359773 USD and is up 12.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $38,324,485.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.