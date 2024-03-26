Zcash (ZEC) Price Up 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $509.41 million and $77.26 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $31.20 or 0.00044674 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00069881 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00020139 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

