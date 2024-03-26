iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Cut by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,342 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $33,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $175.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.64. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $177.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.