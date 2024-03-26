Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $16,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth $92,796,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,359,000 after acquiring an additional 539,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,022,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:AMN opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $71.72. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

