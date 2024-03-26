Tributary Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,691 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,288,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,558,000 after purchasing an additional 424,564 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,560,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,888,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,384,000 after acquiring an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $319,841. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIAV opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.00 and a beta of 0.96. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

